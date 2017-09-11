The OneStep 2 is an analog instant camera for the modern era, blending classic design with contemporary style. It's inspired by Polaroid's original OneStep, but updated to create a simple, easy-to-use instant camera that works straight out of the box. It's got a high quality lens and a powerful flash to give you great photos every time, and its long-lasting rechargeable battery means you'll always be ready to shoot, whether you're on a brief excursion or a journey round the world.