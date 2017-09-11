OneStep 2 i-Type Camera
The OneStep 2 is an analog instant camera for the modern era, blending classic design with contemporary style. It's inspired by Polaroid's original OneStep, but updated to create a simple, easy-to-use instant camera that works straight out of the box. It's got a high quality lens and a powerful flash to give you great photos every time, and its long-lasting rechargeable battery means you'll always be ready to shoot, whether you're on a brief excursion or a journey round the world.
This item is available for pre-order only. The estimated release date is October 16, 2017.
Free U.S. shipping on orders over $ 75.00
OneStep 2 i-Type Camera
The Next Step.
Format
i-Type Camera
Compatible with
About the series
Inspired by the original OneStep camera from 1977, the Polaroid OneStep 2 is an analog instant camera for the modern era. It takes a moment and turns it into something you can hold, something you can share, something real.
Features
High-quality lens (2 ft – ∞)
60-day battery life
Powerful flash
Self-timer function
One step photography.
With only a few buttons and a simple, intuitive design, it’s easy enough for a child to use (no matter how old you are).
Perfect imperfection.
Every time you press the shutter thousands of chemical reactions ignite to create one real, unpolished, completely unique image. That’s the beauty of Polaroid.
Works with
600 Film
Works with
i-type Film
Dimensions: 150 mm (L) x 110 mm (W) x 95 mm (H)
Weight: 460 grams / 1 lb (without film pack)
Outer shells: Polycarbonate + ABS plastics
Lenses: Optical grade Polycarbonate and Acrylic lenses, coated
Shutter system: Custom design, using precision step motor for shutter
Lens: fixed focus lens / 0.6m — infinity
Focal length: 106 mm
Field of view: 41 degrees vertical, 40 degrees horizontal
Flash System: Vacuum discharge
tube strobe
Battery: High performance lithium-ion battery (1100mAh), rechargeable via USB
Neck Strap and USB charging cable included
Always get
your shot.
The built-in strobe flash and high-quality 2ft to infinity lens make sure you always get a great picture. All you have to do is push the button.
The original
instant photo.
Nothing takes you back to a moment like holding an image you created right there.
The choice
is yours.
The OneStep 2 works with all styles of i-Type Film and 600 Film, giving you loads of choice, and more freedom of expression.